Settlement secures Castle on the Hill trademark for alumni group

SIOUX CITY -- The Castle on the Hill Association didn't receive any money in a recent settlement with the former Central High School building's owner, but it got what it was really after: full rights to its name.
Under terms of the settlement agreement, the association and Castle on the Hill LLC and NuStyle Investment Corporation agreed to dismiss their monetary claims against each other. Castle on the Hill LLC and NuStyle also agreed to stop using the Castle on the Hill name in reference to the apartments housed inside the former Sioux City high school.
"Our goal always was to get our name off of their business. Our main objective was obtained," said Robert Deck, the association's attorney.
The suits were dismissed Dec. 10, and NuStyle has 60 days to remove the Castle on the Hill name.
The Castle on the Hill Association, an alumni group of former Central High students, and the developers had sued each other earlier this year, when the association said NuStyle was effectively evicting the group by making it hard to exercise an option to buy the building.
The association bought the building, which served as a school from 1893-1972, from the school district for $1 in 1976. In 2002, the association sold the building, located at 610 13th St., for $1 to developers, who converted it into an apartment complex. The contract also included a clause in which the association had an option to buy the building from Castle LLC. In 2004 the association agreed to lease its gift shop space and the school's former auditorium for 15 years, at $1 per year. That lease expired at the end of last year and was extended to March 1.
The lawsuit, filed in March, said that NuStyle, a Nebraska corporation with offices in Omaha and Woodbine, Iowa, that operates under a development services agreement with Castle on the Hill LLC, had interfered with the contract between the association and Castle LLC.
Developer Todd Heistand said at the time that the alumni group's lease of portions of the building were making it harder for him to find a buyer for the property.
The association was unable to raise the money to buy the building and ended its fight against eviction, vacating the building in August.
NuStyle continues to seek a buyer for the property, a company spokeswoman who declined to be named said Friday.
Though without a home, the association remains active, Deck said, and will continue to sponsor events and award scholarships. A famed statue of Abraham Lincoln has been removed from the building and now is displayed inside City Hall. Deck said that after the statue is touched up, a dedication ceremony will be held.
