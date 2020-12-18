Settlement secures Castle on the Hill trademark for alumni group

SIOUX CITY -- The Castle on the Hill Association didn't receive any money in a recent settlement with the former Central High School building's owner, but it got what it was really after: full rights to its name.

Under terms of the settlement agreement, the association and Castle on the Hill LLC and NuStyle Investment Corporation agreed to dismiss their monetary claims against each other. Castle on the Hill LLC and NuStyle also agreed to stop using the Castle on the Hill name in reference to the apartments housed inside the former Sioux City high school.

"Our goal always was to get our name off of their business. Our main objective was obtained," said Robert Deck, the association's attorney.

The suits were dismissed Dec. 10, and NuStyle has 60 days to remove the Castle on the Hill name.

The Castle on the Hill Association, an alumni group of former Central High students, and the developers had sued each other earlier this year, when the association said NuStyle was effectively evicting the group by making it hard to exercise an option to buy the building.