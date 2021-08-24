Settlements completed, Big Ox lawsuits dismissed

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- A $1.75 million agreement to settle 16 lawsuits against Big Ox Energy and the city of South Sioux City has been finalized, and 15 of those suits were dismissed Tuesday.
Approved in June by the South Sioux City Council, the settlement calls for the city, Big Ox, three insurance companies and two other companies to pay the combined total, which will be divided among the homeowners. The dismissals end legal battles dating back to 2017, when homeowners living near the now-idled plant began suing over odors and gas releases they said ruined their homes and caused health problems.
"We're happy it's over and happy it's settled," South Sioux City mayor Rod Koch said.
The city's $500,000 share will be paid out of cash reserves, and Big Ox has agreed to pay $166,394. The settlement says the agreement is not an admission of liability.
The agreement does not list the amount each homeowner will receive.
A Big Ox spokesman did not return a message seeking comment.
Settled are 15 lawsuits filed in 2017 and 2018 in Dakota County by neighboring residents who said that toxic gases from the plant backed up into their homes through the city's sewer system. They claimed the city and Big Ox knew the city's sewer system was not capable of handling the volume and type of discharges coming from the plant.
The settlement also ends a federal lawsuit filed by Carol Baker, who said Big Ox was partially responsible for her husband's death and that odors and gases from the plant ruined their home. Robert Baker Sr., 74, died Dec. 29, 2016, two months after he and Carol Baker left their home at 3826 G St. Baker was injured in a fall at the hotel in which they were staying, leading to complications that caused his death.
A 17th lawsuit, filed in federal court by the city against Charter Oak Fire Insurance Company and Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Company and seeking a court order requiring them to cover claims filed by residents against the city also is settled. The action included Arthur J. Gallagher Risk Management Services, which issued an insurance policy to the city covering the city's sewer system. Under terms of the settlement, Philadelphia has agreed to pay $159,600; Charter Oak, $86,760; and Arthur J. Gallagher, $72,300.
The city and Big Ox denied the homeowners' claims from the beginning, and Big Ox later countersued former soybean processor CHS Inc., which it said illegally released acidic wastewater into the city's sewer system, and Olsson Inc., an engineering firm that Big Ox said recommended wastewater from its plant flow through a sewer main running through residential areas.
Olsson and CHS have agreed to monetary payments, which are confidential in the settlement document. Nearly $765,000 of the settlement amount was not assigned to any parties in the agreement.
Located in South Sioux City's Roth Industrial Park near Big Ox, CHS closed its plant in 2017, later sold it and paid an $80,000 civil penalty for federal wastewater violations.
Big Ox began operations in September 2016, separating solids from industry wastewater and processing them through anaerobic digesters to create methane that was sold and injected into a nearby natural gas pipeline. The remaining wastewater was discharged through the city's sewer system and across the Missouri River to Sioux City's wastewater treatment plant.
The plant was subject to odor complaints soon after it began operations and was cited for numerous environmental violations for gas emissions, sludge spills and solid waste storage.
Big Ox shut down the plant in April 2019, when Sioux City declined to renew the company's wastewater treatment permit because of nonpayment of outstanding fees and fines.
In January 2020, Nebraska regulators revoked Big Ox's air and stormwater permits because of a continual failure to comply with state regulations.
Big Ox previously settled a federal class action lawsuit filed by two South Sioux City homeowners who said plant odors had interfered with local residents' ability to enjoy their life and property and had damaged property values. Terms of that settlement were confidential.
Two lawsuits involving South Sioux City, Big Ox and lenders remain in federal court.
Wells Fargo has filed a complaint against the city seeking more than $3.3 million in past-due monthly installments it says are due as part of a 2014 tipping agreement between Big Ox and the city. The agreement was an inducement for Wells Fargo to provide financing for construction of the approximately $30 million Big Ox plant.
The city council has denied the bank's claim, saying it was not filed in time and that Big Ox was in default of the agreement because it shut down the plant.
The city sued Big Ox, Wells Fargo and other lenders in December for negligent misrepresentation and breach of contract and is seeking a judge's order rescinding the tipping agreement and declaring the city does not owe the unpaid monthly fees the lenders are seeking.
The Big Ox plant remains idled and is for sale. Koch said "there's plenty of interest" from potential buyers. The South Sioux City Council has approved construction of a $46 million wastewater treatment plant, and the former Big Ox facility, located near many heavy industries, could be utilized to reduce the load piped to the city's new plant, Koch said.
"That plant does play a role in our future, whether somebody buys it or we keep it," he said.