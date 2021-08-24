Settlements completed, Big Ox lawsuits dismissed

Big Ox previously settled a federal class action lawsuit filed by two South Sioux City homeowners who said plant odors had interfered with local residents' ability to enjoy their life and property and had damaged property values. Terms of that settlement were confidential.

Two lawsuits involving South Sioux City, Big Ox and lenders remain in federal court.

Wells Fargo has filed a complaint against the city seeking more than $3.3 million in past-due monthly installments it says are due as part of a 2014 tipping agreement between Big Ox and the city. The agreement was an inducement for Wells Fargo to provide financing for construction of the approximately $30 million Big Ox plant.

The city council has denied the bank's claim, saying it was not filed in time and that Big Ox was in default of the agreement because it shut down the plant.

The city sued Big Ox, Wells Fargo and other lenders in December for negligent misrepresentation and breach of contract and is seeking a judge's order rescinding the tipping agreement and declaring the city does not owe the unpaid monthly fees the lenders are seeking.

The Big Ox plant remains idled and is for sale. Koch said "there's plenty of interest" from potential buyers. The South Sioux City Council has approved construction of a $46 million wastewater treatment plant, and the former Big Ox facility, located near many heavy industries, could be utilized to reduce the load piped to the city's new plant, Koch said.

"That plant does play a role in our future, whether somebody buys it or we keep it," he said.