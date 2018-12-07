SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County Sheriff Dave Drew has confirmed several people have been arrested after an extended Friday afternoon vehicle pursuit that began in Sioux City, crossed into Nebraska and South Sioux City and ended back in Sioux City.
The county office, Sioux City Police Department and other metro agencies were pursuing a suspect sought for possible involvement in an overnight metro robbery.
Authorities used spiked sticks in the road to disable the car, then minutes later apprehended several people who had fled into the city's near northside neighborhood. The pursuit lasted roughly 30 minutes.
The Sioux City Police Department activity log showed authorities responded to a wreck in the 1300 block of 19th Street.
Update at 3:50 p.m.
