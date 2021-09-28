Sex abuse trial set for ex-South Sioux City coach

DAKOTA CITY -- A former South Sioux City High School assistant football coach is scheduled to stand trial in February on charges of sexually assaulting two high school students.

District Judge Bryan Meismer scheduled Nathan Rogers' trial for Feb. 9 in Dakota County District Court. A status hearing is scheduled for Nov. 9.

Rogers, 26, is charged in two separate cases with having sexual contact with two teenage girls.

He has pleaded not guilty in one case of first-degree sexual assault of a child, generating a visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct, possession of a visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct, first-degree sexual assault by a school employee, child abuse and enticement by electronic communication device. He pleaded not guilty in the other case of first-degree sexual assault of a child and child abuse.

Rogers is charged with having sex with a high school student who told investigators she had begun a relationship with Rogers in 2019 when she was a South Sioux City High School freshman. According to court documents, the two had sex numerous times when she was 15 and after she turned 16 earlier this year. The two also exchanged nude photos of themselves on their cell phones.