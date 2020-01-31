Sex crimes felon released to Sioux City halfway house after gender change

SIOUX CITY -- An Iowa resident convicted of multiple child sex crimes has been transferred to a Sioux City halfway house after a judge ordered the individual's release from prison.

Joseph Michael Smith, 23, who now identifies as a female and goes by the name Josie, was convicted in 2014 of molesting a fellow resident at Midwest Christian Services in 2013, when he was 16. Smith was sent to a Peterson, Iowa, facility as part of his sentence for previous sexual misconduct incidents in Pottawattamie County when he was 15.

Smith was initially given a suspended 10-year sentence and three years' probation in connection with the Buena Vista County case. The probation was revoked in 2015 and he began serving his sentence of up to 10 years in prison.

Smith admitted to several other incidents in which he was never charged, according to a July 2018 court evaluation written by a physician, obtained by the Storm Lake Times and provided to the Journal.

The report said Smith acknowledged abusing 15 victims, ranging in age from 1 to 13 years old, dating back to 2011 when he lived in Louisiana, though the evaluation also cited a total number of victims of "more than 15."