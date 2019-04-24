{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A judge has dismissed a sexual abuse charge that had been filed against a Sioux City man.

District Judge Julie Schumacher on Wednesday dismissed a complaint and affidavit that had charged Gabriel Jauregui with one count of second-degree sexual abuse.

Gabriel Jauregui, 28, had been accused of forcing a young girl under age 12 to have sex with him on numerous occasions.

Assistant Woodbury County Attorney Jill Esteves had filed for the dismissal, saying in her motion that Sioux City Police investigators needed additional time to collect physical evidence and testimony to corroborate the victim's statements made during an interview at Mercy Child Advocacy Center.

