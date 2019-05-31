SIOUX CITY -- Charges against a Sioux City speech pathologist who had been accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with a minor female patient have been dismissed.
District Associate Judge John Nelson on Thursday approved a state motion to dismiss charges of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse and lascivious acts with a minor against Jacob Rose.
On Wednesday, Assistant Woodbury County Attorney Kristine Timmins filed a motion to dismiss the charges, saying in the one-page document that she "has examined the evidence, including the depositions taken in this case, and believes that the case cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt without corroborating evidence that the offenses occurred. Further investigation would be needed to develop corroborating evidence."
Woodbury County Attorney Patrick Jennings said Friday that his office and Sioux City police will continue their efforts to obtain that corroborating evidence.
"We are still trying to develop any additional facts that would lead us to successfully prosecute the case," Jennings said.
Jennings said the charges could be refiled if needed evidence is collected.
Rose, 35, was arrested in June 2018 after he was accused of having sexual contact with an 11-year-old girl during a therapy session. According to a complaint filed at the time of his arrest, Rose was acting as a substitute therapist for the girl on May 31, 2018, when he asked her to sit on his lap and then removed her pants and underwear. He also was accused of exposing his penis to the girl.
Rose denied the charges and had pleaded not guilty in Woodbury County District Court.
The Iowa Board of Speech Pathology & Audiology in September indefinitely suspended Rose's therapist license, ruling there was sufficient evidence to support the allegations and that he posed a danger to patients if he were allowed to continue to work as a speech pathologist.
Rose is scheduled to appear at a hearing before the board on July 19 in Des Monies.