 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Sexual abuse of minor charge for Rossie man

  • 0

ROSSIE, Iowa -- A Rossie man has been charged with having sexual contact with a girl approximately six years ago.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office received a sexual abuse report in December from a girl who said that Stacy Baas had abused her in 2016, when she was under age 10.

Stacy Baas

Baas

According to court documents, the girl was interviewed at the MercyOne Siouxland Child Advocacy Center in Sioux City and said that Baas would ask her to tickle him and point to his crotch. The girl said she would touch him while his pants and underwear were around his ankles.

The sheriff's office arrested Baas, 56, on Friday on charges of second-degree sexual abuse, lascivious acts with a child and indecent contact with a child.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Jan 6. panel: Trump knew there was no election fraud

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News