Sgt. Bluff businessman pleads guilty to federal tax evasion

SIOUX CITY -- The owner of a Sergeant Bluff construction company pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal tax evasion.

Kevin Alexander, 62, of Sioux City, entered his plea in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of tax evasion. He faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison, restitution and monetary penalties. A sentencing date was not set.

President of K&L Construction Inc., a landscaping and construction company, Alexander paid his employees $3.8 million in wages from the second quarter of 2014 through the first quarter of 2017 and withheld approximately $1 million in payroll taxes, but the company never paid those withholdings to the Internal Revenue Service.

Alexander submitted a false form to the IRS that concealed some of his assets in order to evade payment of payroll taxes.

Alexander and his daughter, Jenna Alexander-Wilson, who was the company's record keeper and office manager, were arrested in November 2021. A federal indictment detailed the steps the two took to avoid paying employment taxes since the IRS in 2014 initiated collection activity against K&L to assess and collect the delinquent employment taxes.

Alexander-Wilson died in February, and the case against her was subsequently dismissed.