SIOUX CITY -- A Sergeant Bluff construction company owner was sentenced Friday to two years in federal prison for failing to pay payroll tax withholdings to the Internal Revenue Service

Kevin Alexander, 62, of Sioux City, pleaded guilty in November in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of tax evasion.

Alexander also was fined $20,000 and ordered to pay more than $1.6 million in restitution to the IRS. Court documents show most or all of that total has been paid. Alexander also will be on two years' supervised release after completing his prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.

President of K&L Construction Inc., a landscaping and construction company, Alexander paid his employees $3.8 million in wages from the second quarter of 2014 through the first quarter of 2017 and withheld approximately $1 million in payroll taxes, but the company never paid those withholdings to the IRS.

Alexander submitted a false form to the IRS that concealed some of his assets in order to evade payment of payroll taxes.

Alexander and his daughter, Jenna Alexander-Wilson, who was the company's record keeper and office manager, were arrested in November 2021. A federal indictment detailed the steps the two took to avoid paying employment taxes since the IRS in 2014 initiated collection activity against K&L to assess and collect the delinquent employment taxes.

Alexander-Wilson died in February 2022, and the case against her was subsequently dismissed.