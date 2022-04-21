Sgt. Bluff man charged with insurance fraud pleads guilty of forgery

SIOUX CITY -- A Sergeant Bluff man accused of filing fraudulent insurance claims has been placed on probation after pleading guilty of forgery.

Jay Wickey, 66, entered his pleas Wednesday in Woodbury County District Court to two counts of forgery, which were amended from felony charges to aggravated misdemeanors as part of a plea agreement.

In accordance with the plea agreement, District Judge Steven Andreasen suspended a two-year prison sentence, placed Wickey on probation for two years and fined him a total of $1,250. Restitution could be ordered at a later date. A third count of forgery and three counts of fraudulent submission to an insurer were dismissed.

Wickey was charged in December 2019 with falsely claiming his sons were in his vehicle and had suffered whiplash injuries during two separate minor traffic accidents in 2017. He later filed insurance claims seeking payment for his sons' chiropractor bills, though his sons were not in the vehicle at the time of either accident.

Wickey also was accused of cashing three checks from GEICO totaling nearly $8,100 that he did not have permission to endorse or to cash. Those checks were related to incidents that occurred in 2018.

