SIOUX CITY -- A Sergeant Bluff man facing sexual abuse charges in O'Brien County was arrested Thursday on suspicion of forcing himself on an underage girl and sexually assaulting her.

Leuanglong Thongvilay, 37, was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on charges of third-degree sexual abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. His bond was set at $35,000.

Sergeant Bluff police on Wednesday responded to a disturbance call at Thongvilay's mobile home in the 100 block of West Eighth Street involving Thongvilay, the alleged victim's mother and others. During their investigation, officers learned of an assault of the minor female at the home on March 24.

According to court documents, the girl was standing near the door to Thongvilay's bedroom when he entered to get some marijuana and offered her some. Thongvilay is accused of pushing the girl into his room and onto his bed, removing her pants and underwear and sexually assaulting her while pinning her arms.

Later, while they were in his car in the driveway, Thongvilay offered the girl $100 to "shut up about it," court documents said.

During a police interview Thursday, Thongvilay admitted having sex with the girl, court documents said.

Thongvilay is charged in O'Brien County with two counts each of second-degree sexual abuse and indecent contact with a child for allegedly sexually assaulting and inappropriately touching a girl several times when she was age 7-12 from approximately January 2015 to August 2020.

Thongvilay, who was living in Sheldon at the time, was arrested in May. He later bonded out of jail and pleaded not guilty. He's scheduled to stand trial June 20 in O'Brien County District Court.