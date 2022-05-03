Sgt. Bluff man gets 35 years prison for sexual abusing child

SIOUX CITY -- A Sergeant Bluff man was sentenced Tuesday to 35 years in prison for fondling a girl on several occasions at a Sergeant Bluff home.

Benjamen Mixdorf, 36, pleaded guilty in Woodbury County District Court to two counts of third-degree sexual abuse, which were amended from second-degree sexual abuse as part of a plea agreement, and two counts of lascivious acts with a child.

The prison sentence was spelled out in the plea agreement. Mixdorf also must register with the Iowa Sex Offender Registry for life and will serve a lifetime special sex offender sentence after he completes his prison sentence. If he were to violate terms of the special sentence, he could be sent back to prison.

Mixdorf was arrested in July after authorities were notified that a girl under age 12 had reported being sexually abused.

Mixdorf admitted in court Tuesday that on at least four separate occasions from July 1, 2020, through July 31, 2021, he performed a sex act by force or against the will of the victim or touched her inappropriately.

