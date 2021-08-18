Sgt. Bluff man pleads not guilty of sexually assaulting child

SIOUX CITY -- A Sergeant Bluff man has pleaded not guilty of fondling a girl on several occasions at a Sergeant Bluff home.
Benjamen Mixdorf, 35, entered his written plea of not guilty in Woodbury County District Court to two counts each of second-degree sexual abuse and lascivious acts with a child.
Trial has been set for Oct. 26.
Mixdorf was arrested July 29 after authorities were notified that a girl under age 12 had reported being sexually abused and was being interviewed at the MercyOne Siouxland Child Advocacy Center.
After the interview, Sergeant Bluff police interviewed Mixdorf. According to court documents, Mixdorf admitted that on at least five occasions from July 2020 to this July, he inappropriately touched the girl and that the girl also had touched him.
