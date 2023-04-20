SIOUX CITY -- A Sergeant Bluff man has pleaded not guilty of forcing himself on an underage girl and sexually assaulting her.

Leuanglong Thongvilay, 37, entered his written plea Thursday in Woodbury County District Court to charges of third-degree sexual abuse and distribution of a controlled substance to a person under age 18.

Thongvilay was arrested April 13, a day after Sergeant Bluff police responded to a disturbance call at Thongvilay's mobile home in the 100 block of West Eighth Street involving Thongvilay, the alleged victim's mother and others. During their investigation, officers learned of an assault of the minor female at the home on March 24.

According to court documents, Thongvilay offered the girl marijuana, then pushed her into his room and onto his bed and sexually assaulted her while pinning her arms. He later offered the girl $100 to remain quiet about the alleged assault, court documents said.

During a police interview, Thongvilay admitted to having sex with the girl, court documents said.

Thongvilay is charged in O'Brien County with two counts each of second-degree sexual abuse and indecent contact with a child for allegedly sexually assaulting and inappropriately touching a girl several times when she was age 7-12 from approximately January 2015 to August 2020.

Thongvilay, who was living in Sheldon at the time, was arrested in May. He's scheduled to stand trial June 20 in O'Brien County District Court.