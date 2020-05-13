Sgt. Bluff man sentenced to prison on child porn charge

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SIOUX CITY -- A Sergeant Bluff man has been sentenced to more than five years in federal prison on a child pornography charge.

Alec Gibson, 25, was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to 70 months in prison. He pleaded guilty in December to one count of receipt of child pornography.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, from October 2016 through August 2017 Gibson possessed visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct. Gibson also made contact with children via online platforms and admitted that some of the minors sent him nude photographs.

