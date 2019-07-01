SERGEANT BLUFF -- The City of Sergeant Bluff has paid $25,000 to settle a dispute over the height of a building under construction on a homeowner's property.
City personnel also will remove the building's roof, at the city's expense, and replace it with one that complies with city zoning ordinances. The work will be done under the direction of contractors chosen and paid by the homeowners, Jonathan and Jordan Ireland.
The Sergeant Bluff City Council approved the agreement on June 20.
The city filed a petition and requested a permanent injunction against the Irelands in October, seeking to stop construction of a detached building because, the city said, it did not conform with zoning ordinances.
According to the petition, filed in Woodbury County District Court, the city in July 2018 had granted the Irelands a building permit for a detached garage, which under ordinances may not have a roof higher than 20 feet. After a building inspector raised concerns about the height of the trusses being put on the building. The city said it was then told that the building was not meant to be a garage, but an accessory building, which is limited to a height of 15 feet.
The city initially told the Irelands that the structure would be allowed to remain as a nonconforming use under zoning ordinances, but later determined it could not treat it as a nonconforming use. The city revoked the Irelands' building permit, and placed a stop order on construction in September.
The settlement agreement says the building's new roof may not exceed 15 feet in height. Both parties agreed that the settlement is a compromise and is not an admission of liability.