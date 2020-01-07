Sgt. Bluff school district challenges county's $10 million plan for gravel roads

SIOUX CITY -- The Sergeant Bluff-Luton school district is seeking a judge's ruling that Woodbury County acted illegally when approving the funding of $10 million in improvements to gravel roads.

The school district on Thursday filed a petition in which it asks that a judge annul the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors' Dec. 17 adoption of a bond resolution and void the board's action to use tax increment revenues to finance the project.

"The actions taken by the board are illegal and in excess of the law ...," the school district said in the petition, filed Thursday in Woodbury County District Court.

The district's petition said that the county acted improperly when approving the bond resolution and also failed to make a finding that the gravel project assists in economic development by creating jobs and wealth, a key requirement for implementing the type of funding the board approved. The district contends that the type of bonding the county chose to finance the project should have been subject to a public bond election.

County board president Matthew Ung said Tuesday he had not seen the petition, but, because of opposition to the funding plan Sgt. Bluff-Luton representatives expressed to the board prior to approval, he was not surprised the school district took legal action.