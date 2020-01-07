Sgt. Bluff school district challenges county's $10 million plan for gravel roads

SIOUX CITY -- The Sergeant Bluff-Luton school district is seeking a judge's ruling that Woodbury County acted illegally when approving the funding of $10 million in improvements to gravel roads.
The school district on Thursday filed a petition in which it asks that a judge annul the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors' Dec. 17 adoption of a bond resolution and void the board's action to use tax increment revenues to finance the project.
"The actions taken by the board are illegal and in excess of the law ...," the school district said in the petition, filed Thursday in Woodbury County District Court.
The district's petition said that the county acted improperly when approving the bond resolution and also failed to make a finding that the gravel project assists in economic development by creating jobs and wealth, a key requirement for implementing the type of funding the board approved. The district contends that the type of bonding the county chose to finance the project should have been subject to a public bond election.
County board president Matthew Ung said Tuesday he had not seen the petition, but, because of opposition to the funding plan Sgt. Bluff-Luton representatives expressed to the board prior to approval, he was not surprised the school district took legal action.
"They're representing their interests, and we're representing ours," Ung said. "We understand the gravel project will benefit all residents and this is the best way to fund it. There's a reasonable difference of opinions between the school district and the county board, but our actions are legal."
You have free articles remaining.
The school district's attorney, Sarah Franklin, of Des Moines, was not able to comment immediately and had not answered questions submitted to her via email before the Journal's deadline. SB-L superintendent Rod Earleywine also could not be reached for comment.
County supervisors on Oct. 22 voted to borrow $10 million via general obligation bonds to cover the purchase of an estimated 2 million tons of gravel that would be applied to nearly 800 miles of roads in the next five years. For several months prior to the action, rural residents had raised concerns about the condition of county roads, saying that the gravel layer on many of them is too thin to support heavy agricultural equipment and they become sloppy in wet weather.
To repay the bonds, the county board approved the usage of tax-increment financing generated from property included in the Grow Woodbury Urban Renewal Area that includes a large portion of the SB-L school district. The so-called TIF funding is used by governments to divert increased property taxes from new construction to pay off money borrowed by issuing bonds to pay for public improvements that spur economic development.
Woodbury County established the urban renewal area in 2010. The area has been expanded since then, including a 2013 addition that included CF Industries' $2 billion expansion in the Port Neal Industrial area. CF's expansion, completed in 2016, has significantly increased the school district's property valuation base and potential for TIF funds generated within the urban renewal area.
On Oct. 22, county supervisors voted to expand the urban renewal area to include the right of way of all county roads as well as related bridges and culverts.
SB-L school district representatives were opposed to the measure, saying it was not equitable to spend money generated from an urban renewal area that covers only a portion of the county to fund countywide improvements. In its petition, the district asks that a judge rule the county can't designate incremental tax revenues generated within the renewal area for the gravel project.
The county has yet to secure the funds for the gravel. County finance director Dennis Butler said Tuesday that the county hopes to have the money by the end of February.