SHELDON, Iowa — The day before Jody Duskin's body was found in her home, her son had messaged family members to tell them he was going to kill her, court filings show.

"I'm killing Jody," Nathaniel Kassel said in a message sent at 8:47 p.m. Wednesday, according to a complaint filed in O'Brien County District Court.

About three hours later, Kassel was overheard having a phone conversation in which he said "he made a mistake and hurt someone."

On Thursday morning, Kassel informed others Duskin, 62, was sick and could not make it to work.

Another family member found Duskin's body at about 4 p.m. Thursday in a bedroom with a gunshot wound in her head and called police. A .45-caliber shell casing and bullet were found by officers who responded to the call.

Kassel, 41, was arrested Friday in Flandreau, South Dakota, in possession of Duskin's car and two guns allegedly stolen from her house. Kassel was returned to Iowa Monday night and is expected to appear before a judge Tuesday. Court documents list a Rock Rapids, Iowa, address, for Kassel, though the complaint says he was living with his mother.

He faces charges of first-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm, operating a vehicle without the owner's consent and two counts of fifth-degree theft.

According to court documents, police found three empty handgun containers in Duskin's house, one of them for a .45-caliber gun. On Wednesday, Kassel had gone to another Sheldon home and offered to sell a semi-automatic pistol to the residents, who refused. When arrested, Kassel was in possession of a 9mm handgun and .22-caliber handgun believed to be stolen from Duskin's home.

Kassel has a 2000 felony conviction for theft in Arkansas, drug possession in Tennessee in 2015 and theft of property in Iowa's Lyon County. He also has Iowa convictions for disorderly conduct, burglary and operating while intoxicated.

If found guilty of first-degree murder, he would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.