Sheldon man charged in infant's death gets 5 years prison

PRIMGHAR, Iowa -- A Sheldon, Iowa, man was sentenced Wednesday to five years in prison for causing injuries that led to the death of his infant daughter.

Lawrence Ruotolo Jr., 20, pleaded guilty in August in O'Brien County District Court to one count of child endangerment, a Class D felony. A second count of child endangerment was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Ruotolo was caring for the child on July 26, 2020, at the home he shared with the girl's mother, Brittanee Baker, when the child began crying and Ruotolo was unable to quiet her. He lost his temper and pushed the girl's face into the floor and committed other abusive actions, court documents said.

The child sustained a large abrasion and bruising on her forehead, inside and outside both ears and on her neck and redness on her right eye. Baker took the child to the emergency room, and the child was treated and released.

The following day, the child was again in Ruotolo's care when she was found with no pulse and was not breathing. She was taken to the emergency room and then airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital, where she died four days later. The death was caused by "a suffocation event of an indeterminate nature," court documents said.