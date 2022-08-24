 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sheldon man charged with assaults at church

police crime handcuffs

SHELDON, Iowa -- A Sheldon man faces misdemeanor charges after causing a disturbance at a church and kicking a person in the crotch.

Joey Wilhelms, 39, pleaded not guilty Monday to two counts of assault and a single count of disorderly conduct, all simple misdemeanors. He also faces a citation for trespassing. A trial is scheduled for Oct. 25 in O'Brien County District Court.

According to court documents, Wilhelms was speaking with several pastors after a service at First Christian Reformed Church in Sheldon at about 6 p.m. Sunday when he became agitated and chest-bumped one of them.

After refusing to leave, Wilhelms was escorted out of the church by several people. While being escorted from the church, Wilhelms kicked one of the people in the leg and then kicked up and back, striking another person in the crotch area.

Magistrate Kevin Huyser on Monday issued a no contact order prohibiting Wilhelms from having contact with two pastors.

