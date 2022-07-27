 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sheldon man charged with having sex with 13-year-old girl

police crime handcuffs

PRIMGHAR, Iowa -- A 19-year-old Sheldon, Iowa, man has been arrested on charges of having sex with a 13-year-old girl.

Jose Jimenez was arrested Monday on one count of second-degree sexual abuse. He posted a $25,000 bond Wednesday and was released from the O'Brien County Jail.

According to court documents, Jimenez had sex with the girl on July 1 on a public roadway near Sutherland, Iowa.

