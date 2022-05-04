Sheldon man charged with sexually abusing child

SHELDON, Iowa -- A Sheldon man has been charged with having sexual contact with a girl several times during a five-year period.

Leuanglong Thongvilay, 36, was arrested Monday and booked into the O'Brien County Jail on charges of second-degree sexual abuse, indecent contact with a child and two counts of lascivious acts with a minor.

According to court documents, the alleged victim told police she was sexually assaulted and inappropriately touched several times when she was age 7-12 from approximately January 2015 to August 2020.

The girl told police that on two separate occasions she was blindfolded by Thongvilay before the incidents occurred. Another night, she woke up and Thongvilay was in bed with her touching her. The girl said she pushed him away from her and he left.

