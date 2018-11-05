PRIMGHAR, Iowa -- A Sheldon, Iowa, man was placed on probation Monday after pleading guilty to driving an ATV that crashed and resulted in the death of a passenger.
Garrett Crowl, 28, pleaded guilty in O'Brien County District Court to involuntary manslaughter, which had been reduced from vehicular homicide -- OWI as part of a plea agreement.
District Judge Don Courtney deferred judgment on the charge and placed Crowl on three years probation. If Crowl successfully completes his probation, he could have the charge deleted from his criminal record.
Crowl admitted in his plea that he was driving the ATV recklessly on July 30, 2016, when he lost control of the vehicle at a recreation area near Sheldon and crashed into a tree. His passenger, 25-year-old Shaleah Donavon, died later at a hospital. Crowl had been accused of driving while under the influence of marijuana.
Neither Crowl nor Donavon were wearing helmets, the O'Brien County Sheriff's Office said.
Crowl must pay $150,000 to Donavon's estate. That amount will be reduced by $25,000, the amount Crowl already has paid to the estate in a civil settlement.