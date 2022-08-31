 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sheldon man pleads not guilty of having sex with 13-year-old

  • 0

PRIMGHAR, Iowa -- A Sheldon, Iowa, man has pleaded not guilty of having sex with a 13-year-old girl.

Jose Jimenez, 19, entered his written plea Tuesday in O'Brien County District Court to one count of second-degree sexual abuse. His trial was scheduled for Nov. 8.

According to court documents, Jimenez had sex with the girl on July 1 on a public roadway near Sutherland, Iowa. He was arrested July 25.

$1 for 13 weeks
Stock crime court gavel judge

Courtroom gavel and law books
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Inside Mikhail Gorbachev's love-hate relationship with Putin

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News