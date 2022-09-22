Sheldon man sentenced to federal prison on gun charge

SIOUX CITY -- A Sheldon, Iowa, man was sentenced Wednesday to two years in federal prison for illegally possessing a gun.
Clinton Kreykes, 40, pleaded guilty in March in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to illegal possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, authorities found a 20-gauge shotgun, shells, methamphetamine and prescription pills during a search of Kreykes' camper during a check if he was complying with terms of his probation. Kreykes has a previous burglary conviction, which prohibits him from legally possessing a firearm.
After completing his prison sentence, Kreykes must serve three years on supervised release.