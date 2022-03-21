Sheldon man sentenced to federal prison on gun, drug charges

SIOUX CITY -- A Sheldon, Iowa, man has been sentenced to more than 12 years in prison on gun and drug charges.
Scott Demers, 39, was sentenced March 11 in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to 153 months in prison on single counts of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. There is no parole in the federal system.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Demers received large quantities of meth through the mail and sold it. He also possessed a firearm while selling the drugs.
