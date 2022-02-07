Sheldon mom charged in connection with infant's death gets probation

PRIMGHAR, Iowa -- A Sheldon, Iowa, woman has been placed on probation for allowing the continued abusive actions of her infant daughter's father that led to the death of the child.

Brittanee Baker, 22, pleaded guilty Wednesday in O'Brien County District Court to one count of child endangerment, a Class D felony. On Thursday, District Judge Nancy Whittenburg, following terms of a plea agreement, suspended a five-year prison sentence and placed Baker on two years' probation. Baker will be required to undergo substance abuse and mental health evaluations. A second count of child endangerment was dismissed.

Baker and the child's father, Lawrence Ruotolo Jr., were arrested in March.

Ruotolo was caring for the child on July 26, 2020, at the home he shared with Baker when the child began crying and Ruotolo was unable to quiet her. He lost his temper and pushed the girl's face into the floor and committed other abusive actions, court documents said. Baker took the child to the emergency room, where she was treated for abrasions and bruising on her forehead, ears and neck and released.

The following day, the child was again in Ruotolo's care when she was found with no pulse and was not breathing. She was taken to the emergency room and then airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital, where she died four days later. The death was caused by "a suffocation event of an indeterminate nature," court documents said.

Ruotolo Jr., 21, was sentenced in September to five years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of child endangerment.

Stacie Hurlburt, 50, of Sheldon, was charged with two counts of accessory after the fact for helping the parents concoct a story about how the child was injured. She is scheduled for trial in April.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.