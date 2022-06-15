Sheldon woman acquitted of two counts of being accessory in child's death

PRIMGHAR, Iowa -- A Sheldon, Iowa, woman has been acquitted of being an accessory after the death of a 5-month-old girl.

Senior Judge David Larson on Wednesday ruled that the state had failed to prove Stacie Hurlburt gave help or advice to Lawrence Ruotolo Jr. and Brittanee Baker in order to help them avoid arrest for the July 2020 death of their daughter.

Hurlburt, 50, stood trial before Larson on two counts of accessory after the fact in April in O'Brien County District Court.

She was accused of helping the parents concoct a story about how the child was injured so the Iowa Department of Human Services would not become involved. The state argued that her advice, by extension, was also an attempt to help them avoid arrest and prosecution. Hurlburt's lawyer argued that her advice was to help them avoid DHS involvement only.

Larson sided with the defense, ruling Hurlburt's involvement was not intended to assist Ruotolo and Baker to avoid law enforcement.

Ruotolo was caring for the child on July 26, 2020, at the Sheldon home he shared with Baker when the child began crying and Ruotolo was unable to quiet her. He lost his temper and pushed the girl's face into the floor and committed other abusive actions, court documents said. Baker took the child to the emergency room, where she was treated for abrasions and bruising on her forehead, ears and neck and released.

The following day, the child was again in Ruotolo's care when she was found with no pulse and was not breathing. She was taken to the emergency room and then airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital, where she died four days later. The death was caused by "a suffocation event of an indeterminate nature," court documents said.

Ruotolo, Baker and Hurlburt were arrested in March 2021.

Ruotolo, 21, was sentenced in September to five years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of child endangerment.

Baker, 22, pleaded guilty in February to one count of child endangerment. Her five-year prison sentence was suspended and she was placed on two years' probation.

