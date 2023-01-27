Sheldon woman charged with insurance fraud

SHELDON, Iowa -- A Sheldon woman has been charged with providing false claims to an insurer in connection with an insurance claim.
Meranda Miller, 32, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of insurance fraud -- presenting false information, a Class D felony.
According to a complaint filed in O'Brien County District Court, Miller in September made false statements about existing auto insurance coverage in an attempt to receive insurance benefits.
The Iowa Insurance Division's Fraud Bureau began an investigation in November and filed the complaint Jan. 17.