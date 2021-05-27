Sheldon woman pleads not guilty to charges in infant death

PRIMGHAR, Iowa -- A Sheldon, Iowa, woman charged with helping the parents of an infant come up with a story to explain the injuries that led to its death has pleaded not guilty.

Stacie Hurlburt, 49, entered her written plea Wednesday in O'Brien County District Court to two counts of accessory after the fact.

According to court documents, she collaborated with Lawrence Ruotolo Jr. and Brittanee Baker to tell authorities that the 5-month-old girl had been hurt by a lamp knocked over by cats in their home, which had been cleaned and rearranged to deter Iowa Department of Humans Services involvement in the case.

Ruotolo, 20, and Baker, 21, both of Sheldon, have each pleaded not guilty to two counts of child endangerment.

The child died in a Sioux Falls hospital July 31, four days after being found in the couple's home with no pulse and not breathing. The death was caused by "a suffocation event of an indeterminate nature," court documents said.

Ruotolo is accused of pushing the girl's face into the floor in an attempt to stop her from crying and screaming on July 26 and causing abrasions and bruising.

