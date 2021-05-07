 Skip to main content
Sheldon woman pleads not guilty to charges in infant death
Sheldon woman pleads not guilty to charges in infant death

PRIMGHAR, Iowa -- A Sheldon, Iowa, woman has pleaded not guilty to charges connected with the death of her infant daughter.

Brittanee Baker, 21, entered her written plea Thursday in O'Brien County District Court to two counts of child endangerment. Her trial was set for Aug. 10.

Brittanee Baker mugshot

Baker

She and the girl's father, Lawrence Ruotolo Jr., 20, of Sheldon, were arrested in March. Ruotolo has pleaded not guilty to two counts of child endangerment.

The child died in a Sioux Falls hospital July 31 after she was found with no pulse and not breathing. The death was caused by "a suffocation event of an indeterminate nature," according to court documents.

Court documents said Ruotolo was caring for the child on July 26 at the family's home when the child began crying and screaming. Ruotolo is accused of losing his temper and pushing the girl's face into the floor and "other abusive physical mechanisms."

Baker took the child to the emergency room for treatment of a large abrasion and bruising on her forehead and bruising inside and outside both ears and on her neck and redness on her right eye.

The following day, the child was again in Ruotolo's care when she was found unconscious. She was taken to the emergency room and then airlifted to Sioux Falls.

Stacie Hurlburt, 49, of Sheldon, has been charged with two counts of accessory after the fact for helping the parents concoct a story about how the child was injured. Hurlburt awaits arraignment.

