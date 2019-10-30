SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County Sheriff Dave Drew said Wednesday the death of David Davenport is being investigated as a homicide, after the prominent businessman died from "blunt force trauma" injuries.
Drew announced the homicide in a press conference, after consulting with Woodbury County Attorney P.J. Jennings, Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation officers and after a Monday autopsy by the Iowa State Medical Examiner.
Drew said no one has been arrested, adding the public is in no danger as authorities continue to work the case.
You have free articles remaining.
David Davenport owned and operated a Sioux City firm for many years, selling and developing residential, commercial and industrial property. His father, Fred Davenport, Jr., who died at age 94 in December 2013, was a prominent local real estate figure for decades.
A memorial service was held Tuesday at Grace United Methodist Church in Sioux City. Davenport, 66, died of a stroke, according to his obituary.