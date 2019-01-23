Try 1 month for 99¢
Duck theft

This photo, provided by the Sioux County Sheriff's Office, shows a few of the 20 show-quality ducks that were stolen from a residence near Hawarden. 

HAWARDEN, Iowa -- A group of valuable, show-quality ducks was reportedly stolen from a residence near Hawarden Monday. 

According to a press release from the Sioux County Sheriff's Office, the duck theft was reported at a residential property on 420th Street, three miles northeast of Hawarden. The theft is believed to have occurred between 6 and 9 a.m. Monday. 

A total of approximately 20 show-quality ducks were stolen, with a value of around $1,500. 

Anyone with information on this theft is encouraged to contact the Sioux County Sheriff's Office. 

