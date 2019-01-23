HAWARDEN, Iowa -- A group of valuable, show-quality ducks was reportedly stolen from a residence near Hawarden Monday.
According to a press release from the Sioux County Sheriff's Office, the duck theft was reported at a residential property on 420th Street, three miles northeast of Hawarden. The theft is believed to have occurred between 6 and 9 a.m. Monday.
A total of approximately 20 show-quality ducks were stolen, with a value of around $1,500.
Anyone with information on this theft is encouraged to contact the Sioux County Sheriff's Office.