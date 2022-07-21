 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sibley man pleads not guilty of sexually abusing child

  • 0

SIBLEY, Iowa -- A Sibley man has pleaded not guilty of sexually abusing a child over a three-year period.

Mitchel Duskin, 32, entered his written plea Wednesday in Osceola County District Court to five counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

According to court documents, Duskin had sexual contact with the child, who was under age 14, from November 2018 through November 2021.

$1 for 13 weeks
Stock crime court gavel judge

Courtroom gavel and law books
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Kansas vote could allow abortion ban

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News