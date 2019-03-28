SIBLEY, Iowa -- The Sibley-Ocheyedan school district has filed a petition against the Sioux City Community School District and two other Iowa districts, claiming their failure to report a former teacher's improper contact with children led to his hiring at S-O and subsequent sexual abuse of a student there.
Sibley-Ocheyedan filed a cross-petition last week in which the district said administrators at Sioux City, Akron-Westfield Community School District and Mediapolis Community School District all knew Kyle Ewinger had inappropriate contact with children while working for them, but they chose to discharge him rather than report his behavior to the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners, which oversees Iowa teachers.
Prior to his hiring at Sibley-Ocheyedan, the petition said, Ewinger's background check had no record of child abuse, and when administrators called officials in Sioux City and at Akron-Westfield to check his references, those districts did not disclose his past behavior.
Failure to disclose Ewinger's behavior, Sibley-Ocheyedan maintains, is negligence.
Sibley-Ocheyedan was sued for negligence in 2017 by the mother of a boy whom Ewinger sexually abused. The woman, referred to as C.A. in court documents in order to protect her and her son's identity, claims the district failed to maintain a safe environment for students and that administrators allowed Ewinger to continue teaching there and did not alert other districts that considered hiring him to his past actions.
The woman also has named the Sioux City, Akron-Westfield and Mediapolis districts in the lawsuit. A trial is scheduled for April 14, 2020, in Osceola County District Court.
In its cross-petition, Sibley-Ocheyedan said those districts should be held liable for all or part of any monetary judgment that may be entered against S-O as a result of the mother's lawsuit.
Ewinger, 40, who was the high school football coach and a middle school social studies teacher at Sibley-Ocheyedan, was found sleeping on an air mattress in a classroom with the boy in October 2015. He pleaded guilty in February to third-degree sexual abuse and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. He currently is serving a prison sentence of 55-85 years in Nebraska for having sexual contact with a young boy in Omaha in 2012-13.
Ewinger was an elementary school teacher at Akron-Westfield from 2006-09. Previous court filings have said that administrators were aware of accusations of inappropriate contact between Ewinger and young male students and instructed him not to email or call students about anything unrelated to school, take pictures of students or invite them to stay overnight at his home.
Ewinger served as head football coach at Sioux City West High School in 2010-11 and was an elementary school teacher from 2009-12 at Riverside and Crescent Park elementary schools. He is alleged to have had inappropriate contact with a Riverside student in 2010, when, according to the lawsuit, a student told a therapist that when he was a 9-year-old student at Riverside, Ewinger had put a pill in his ice cream. After ingesting the pill, the boy reported having hallucinations while Ewinger would lay with him while he slept.
According to the new petition, Ewinger taught at Mediapolis from 2000 to November 2004, when he was released as part of a negotiated settlement because of an incident with a student.