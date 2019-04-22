SIBLEY, Iowa -- A Sibley woman whose 3-year-old grandchild was found in a home filled with trash and moldy food has pleaded not guilty to drug possession and child endangerment charges
Cristee Davids, 50, entered her written plea Monday in Osceola County District Court to misdemeanor charges of child endangerment and possession of a controlled substance.
The child's father, Michael Davids, 29, pleaded not guilty to the same charges earlier this month. His trial is set for June 25.
A third person, Matthew Davids, 22, has pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance. He's scheduled to stand trial Aug. 27.
On March 20, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant on a home in the 900 block of Fifth Place in Sibley and found marijuana and drug paraphernalia in two bedrooms. Deputies observed a cluttered main area accessible only by a small trail through the mess. The home did not have running water or gas and had only a small heater to heat the upstairs bedrooms.
Deputies reported that the kitchen sink was filled with dishes covered with moldy and rotten food. The basement also had been flooded for some time, and a strong musty odor was present throughout the house.
The Iowa Department of Human Resources removed the 3-year-old child from the residence. Deputies located several pieces of drug paraphernalia and knives in the 3-year-old's sleeping area, a bedroom shared with Michael Davids and Cristee Davids.