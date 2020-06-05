You are the owner of this article.
Sioux Center chiropractors pay $30,000 to settle false claims allegations
Sioux Center chiropractors pay $30,000 to settle false claims allegations

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- The operators of a Sioux Center chiropractic clinic have agreed to pay $30,418 to resolve allegations that they filed false Medicaid claims.

Sioux Center Chiropractic Wellness Center, operated by Tyler and Tiffany Armstrong, had been accused of violating the federal False Claims Act by billing Medicaid for conditions, including constipation and ear infection, for which payment is not allowed.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, the settlement agreement resolves allegations related to the treatment of Medicaid beneficiaries 7 and under from April 2014 to July 2019. There was no admission or judicial determination of liability.

Iowa's Medicaid Fraud Control Unit led the investigation into the allegations.

