 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sioux Center man charged with rape of child

  • 0
police crime handcuffs

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- A Sioux Center man has been arrested and charged with the rape of a child.

Jesus Garcia Topete, 36, faces charges of second-degree sexual abuse, third-degree sexual abuse and lascivious acts with a child. Arrested Friday, Garcia Topete is being held in the Sioux County Jail on a $45,000 bond.

According to complaints filed in Sioux County District Court, Garcia Topete forcibly raped an 11-year-old several times at a Sioux Center home from December 2017 to March 2018. He is charged with raping the victim again in March. On several occasions from December to this March, Garcia Topete forced the victim to touch his genitals, the complaints said.

How to protect your information from identity theft
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

‘Ground-breaking’ malaria vaccine approved for children in sub-Saharan Africa

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News