Sioux Center man charged with rape of child

Jesus Garcia Topete, 36, faces charges of second-degree sexual abuse, third-degree sexual abuse and lascivious acts with a child. Arrested Friday, Garcia Topete is being held in the Sioux County Jail on a $45,000 bond.

According to complaints filed in Sioux County District Court, Garcia Topete forcibly raped an 11-year-old several times at a Sioux Center home from December 2017 to March 2018. He is charged with raping the victim again in March. On several occasions from December to this March, Garcia Topete forced the victim to touch his genitals, the complaints said.