Sioux Center man pleads not guilty of raping child

Jesus Garcia Topete, 36, entered his written plea Monday in Sioux County District Court to single counts of second-degree sexual abuse, third-degree sexual abuse, continuous sexual abuse of a child and lascivious acts with a child.

According to court documents, Garcia Topete forcibly raped an 11-year-old several times at a Sioux Center home from December 2017 to March 2018. He is charged with raping the victim again in March. On several occasions from December to this March, Garcia Topete forced the victim to touch his genitals, court documents said.