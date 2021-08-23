Sioux Center man sentenced to federal prison on gun charge

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux Center, Iowa, man was sentenced Wednesday to more than four years in federal prison for illegally possessing a firearm.

Derrick Jager, 19, pleaded guilty in March in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to possession of a firearm by a drug user. He was sentenced to 54 months in prison and ordered to pay $4,400 in restitution to Den Hartog Firearms, a Sheldon, Iowa, gun store.

Jager was charged with stealing 10 handguns, a rifle and a shotgun during three separate burglaries at the gun store in 2020 on March 1, March 29 and April 1.

Two of the stolen guns were later recovered from Jager's home, and he illegally disposed of the others while also trafficking illegal drugs.

Maria Cade also was indicted with Jager, but prosecutors later dismissed her indictment.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.