ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- A Sioux Center, Iowa, man was sentenced to prison Tuesday for having sex with a minor.
Edgar Diego, 20, had pleaded guilty in Sioux County District Court to assault with intent to commit sexual abuse and possession of marijuana, both misdemeanors.
Diego was sentenced to two years in prison on the sexual abuse charge and 180 days on the drug charge. The sentences will be served consecutively for a total sentence of two and a half years.
Authorities were notified on Nov. 8 that Diego had committed a sex act with the minor, and the ensuing investigation determined that Diego had sex with the minor in his Sioux Center home. During a search of the home, police found marijuana in Diego's bedroom.
Once Diego's sentence has been completed, he will be released to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to begin deportation proceedings.