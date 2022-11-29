Sioux City 19-year-old pleads not guilty to double-murder charge

SIOUX CITY — A Sioux City teenager suspected of fatally shooting his cousin and a friend pleaded not guilty Monday to two counts of second-degree murder.

Public defender Jennifer Solberg filed the written plea in Woodbury County District Court on behalf of Joseph Cruz.

His trial was scheduled for Jan. 24. Second-degree murder is a Class B felony that carries a 50-year prison sentence.

Cruz, 19, remains in custody, held on a $300,000 bond.

He is charged with the Oct. 29 shooting deaths of Anthony Williams, 19, and Carlos Aguirre, 21, inside a house at 1421 W. Fifth St.

Officers were called to the scene at 2:15 a.m. and found both men unresponsive and lying on the kitchen floor. Aguirre, who had been shot at least twice, was pronounced dead at the scene. Williams was pronounced dead later at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center.

Cruz arrived at UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's at 2:42 a.m. with a gunshot wound to his leg.

According to court documents, Williams and Cruz were cousins, and Aguirre was described as a friend with whom Cruz "recently began having issues over firearms."

Prior to the shooting, Cruz wanted a gun Aguirre possessed and they began fighting over it, court documents said. Cruz eventually gained possession of the gun and fired several rounds, striking Aguierre and Williams.

In an interview with police, court documents said, Cruz admitted to shooting Aguirre out of anger but denied shooting Williams, saying he would not shoot his own cousin. He said he didn't remember how Williams was shot.