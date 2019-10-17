SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Animal Control confirmed they are investigating a dog bite that may have involved a pit bull.
The news comes on the heels of the Sioux City Council's 4-1 vote Monday in favor of moving forward a motion that would repeal a controversial, decade-long ban on that breed of dog.
Police assisted animal control Wednesday afternoon as they confiscated a dog they believed bit a person in the arm and hand last week. The person was treated at a local hospital.
Animal Control's Cindy Rarrat said the investigation will help determine if the dog is a pit bull.
