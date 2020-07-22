Sioux City arson suspect charged with setting more fires

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Within a day of bonding out of jail, a Sioux City man already facing arson charges was arrested and charged with setting a series of grass fires along Interstate 29.

Sioux City police arrested Howard Wanned Wednesday on four counts of third-degree arson and one count of ongoing criminal conduct.

A passerby reported one of the fires along I-29 between the Floyd River and Ravine Park Drive at 1 p.m., and officers discovered more fires when responding to the call. Wanned was located walking from a fire near Ravine Park Drive and South Lewis Boulevard and arrested.

Wanned, 45, posted $15,000 bond Tuesday and was released from the Woodbury County Jail, where he was being held on charges of second-degree arson, first-degree criminal mischief and two counts of third-degree arson.

Wanned was arrested Sunday afternoon after witnesses saw him placing a wooden pallet against a storage shed door at Pulaski Park and trying to ignite paper under the pallet. Damage to the building was minor, court documents said. Wanned also is accused of setting fire to the contents of a garbage can at the park, 2400 Vine Ave.