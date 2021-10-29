Sioux City arson suspect's case suspended for mental evaluation

SIOUX CITY -- A judge has ordered that a man accused of setting fire to a Sioux City nightclub be evaluated to determine if he's mentally competent to stand trial.

District Judge Roger Sailer on Wednesday granted a defense request for Valon Jackson to undergo a psychiatric evaluation. All proceedings are suspended until Jackson's competency is determined. Depending on the findings of the defense's evaluation, the prosecution also could ask that Jackson be examined.

Jackson, 36, of Sioux City, was scheduled to stand trial Nov. 7 in Woodbury County District Court on charges of second-degree arson, first-degree criminal mischief and third-degree burglary.

Public defender Laury Lau has filed notice of insanity and diminished responsibility defenses.

Firefighters responded to a fire at the Esquire Club, also known as the After Set, 414 W. Seventh St., at 8:15 a.m. Aug. 22. The fire caused more than $50,000 in damage.

According to court documents, Jackson and an unidentified male were seen on surveillance video entering the club before the fire. During an interview with police, Jackson admitted to lighting three bottles of fuel stuffed with rags inside the building.

Police have said Jackson's motive for the crime appeared to be animosity toward the club. Police have not announced any other arrests in the case.

