Sioux City bank robbery resulted from dispute between suspects

SIOUX CITY – The Wednesday afternoon robbery of a downtown Sioux City bank apparently was the result of a dispute between two men about whether one of them would actually rob a bank.

Court documents show that Ronald Edwards went to the Great Southern Bank at 329 Pierce St at about 3:40 p.m. with Jon Boggs because the two had an ongoing dispute.

According to a complaint filed in Woodbury County District Court, Edwards had attempted to rob the bank on March 3, but fled before obtaining any cash.

The two returned on Wednesday, and Edwards entered the bank with his face covered by a bandana and yelled to tellers to give him all the money in the cash drawers "... or we're gonna have problems."

A teller recognized Edwards as the person who threatened to shoot her during the previous robbery attempt and handed him the money in her register, the complaint said. Edwards gave Boggs a $100 bill and told him to "keep his mouth shut and work as a lookout" before leaving the bank.

Police caught the two a short distance away and found Edwards with $1,242 in cash, which included "bait money" bills with prerecorded serial numbers that matched those taken from the bank. Police said the men were unarmed.