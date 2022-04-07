Sioux City bar shooting suspect arrested by police

SIOUX CITY -- Police have arrested a man suspected of shooting another man early Monday at a Sioux City bar.

Naji Shorter, 29, of Des Moines, was booked into the Woodbury County Jail just before noon Thursday on charges of attempted murder, going armed with intent, assault while participating in a felony, willful injury and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

Shorter is accused of shooting another man after a dispute at 12:17 a.m. at Uncle Dave's Bar, 1427 W. Third St.

Officers arriving at the scene found the victim laying on the bar's front steps. The victim remains hospitalized for treatment of his injuries. Police have not released the victim's name.

Shorter has listed Sioux City and North Sioux City addresses after previous arrests.

Court records in Polk County show him with a Sioux City address when he was charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon after a March 2018 incident in which he was accused of exchanging gunfire with people at a Des Moines home. The Polk County Attorney's Office later dropped the case, saying in court filings that it was in the interest of justice and that prosecutors intended to file additional charges upon further investigation. No new charges have been filed.

In November 2020, Shorter, who had a North Sioux City address at the time, pleaded guilty in Woodbury County to operating while intoxicated. He served two days in jail and was fined $1,250.

