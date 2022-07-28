Sioux City bartender warned victim not to go outside before shooting

SIOUX CITY — Amanda Anderson warned Martez Harrison not to go outside Uncle Dave's Bar.

Some kids with guns were waiting for him, she said. If he wanted, she'd help him leave through the emergency exit at the back of the building or call police for protection.

"He said he'd handle it," Anderson said.

Busy training a new bartender, Anderson didn't have a chance to call police before she heard two gunshots outside about five minutes later. Rushing outside, she saw Harrison lying in the street, bleeding, conscious for a short time while his girlfriend held him.

"I tried to get him to come to, to wake up, to talk," Anderson said.

Harrison, 22, would die that night at a Sioux City hospital.

Dwight Evans, who had turned 17 three days earlier, was arrested hours later and charged with firing the two shots that killed Harrison. He has pleaded not guilty in Woodbury County District Court of first-degree murder and going armed with intent for the May 1, 2021, shooting outside the bar at 1427 W. Third St.

In her opening statement to jurors during the first day of evidence in Evans' trial on Thursday morning, Assistant Woodbury County Attorney Jacklyn Fox said Evans, now 18, shot Harrison once in the flank, shattering his pelvis, then walked to him and shot him again in the chest.

"You will see video of the defendant lying in wait outside Uncle Dave's Bar. You will see the defendant walk around people, line up his shot and, bang," Fox said.

Surveillance camera video of fight and shooting outside the bar will be helpful, Michael Adams, of the Iowa State Public Defender's Special Defense Unit, told jurors. They can compare what they see in the video with witness testimony about what happened. Adams said jurors will see Evans firing shots to protect his friend, Lawrence Canady, who was fighting with Harrison.

"He's concerned for the life and safety of Mr. Canady," Adams said.

Former Uncle Dave's bouncer Caleb Tift said he had denied Canady and three other underage people entry at the bar that night, and they remained outside yelling they were going to get Harrison.

Tift called Anderson out to help him, and she testified Canady told her "he wanted to beat somebody's ass" in reference to Harrison, then indicated he had a gun, though Anderson said she never saw a weapon. Anderson said she told Canady he wasn't coming inside, and Canady said he'd be waiting for Harrison.

Canady did all the talking for the group, Anderson said.

"Not my client?" Jill Eimermann, also with the state public defender's office, asked her, referring to Evans.

"I've never seen him before," Anderson said.

Anderson said Harrison must have gone outside while she was helping the bartender.

According to court documents, Harrison's girlfriend arrived to pick him up, and Canady punched her in the face, leading to a fight between him and Harrison. Police say Evans shot Harrison during the fight before he and Canady fled.

Tift said he was inside the bar and did not see a fight or the shooting. After hearing the shots, Tift went outside, saw a white car leaving the scene, and went back inside the bar to call 911. Tift said he did not see who was in the car.

Canady, 22, of Sioux City, also was charged with first-degree murder and other charges, but a Woodbury County jury in December found him guilty of the lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter as well as willful injury causing bodily injury and serious assault. He was sentenced in February to 16 years in prison.