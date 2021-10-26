 Skip to main content
Sioux City businessman pleads guilty of selling misbranded erectile dysfunction drugs

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City advertising business owner on Tuesday pleaded guilty of selling thousands of doses of erectile dysfunction drugs that were not approved for sale in the United States.

David Kempema, owner of Canned Ads, entered his plea in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of introduction into interstate commerce of misbranded drugs with intent to defraud.

He faces a maximum sentence of three years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. A sentencing date will be set after completion of a presentence investigation report.

According to court documents, from Feb. 14, 2014, through Dec. 5, 2018, Kempema advertised and sold All Natural Male and other dietary supplements that contained new drugs containing the active drug ingredients in Viagra and Cialis. When he received orders for All Natural Male and other supplements, Kempema would provide the customer with erectile dysfunction drugs that have not received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for lawful use in the United States.

Court documents say Kempema obtained the drugs from India and/or Germany and obtained or attempted to obtain 4,059 pills for resale.

He was convicted of a similar crime in 2011 and was sentenced to 60 days in jail and ordered to pay $23,723 in restitution.

